Man accused of killing Yale grad student to submit plea in court Tuesday

(WTNH) — The Massachusetts man accused of killing a Yale grad student will face a Connecticut judge.

Qinxuan Pan is charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, who was killed in New Haven in February.

A prosecutor said U.S. Marshals caught him in Alabama after being on the run for months.

He is facing a murder charge, and his bond was set at $20 million. Pan’s lawyer said he intends to plead not guilty.