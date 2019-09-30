Man accused of running a ‘drug factory’ out of Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly operating a drug factory out of his Middletown home.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant on a home on Plaza Drive and a 2013 Toyota Yaris, which belong to Michael Ortiz-Colon.

The search turned up nothing illegal on Ortiz-Colon or his car.

When officers searched the home, they found drugs, firearms, and money

Some of the found items include:

Inside a Union safe

56.4 grams of cocaine in a bag containing rice.

$7,339 — $80 of which police said were a Narcotic Unit fund used during the purcahsed of narcotics.

A bottle containing 23 Diazepam pills.

Powered caffeine — used as a “cutting agent for cocaine.”

Digital scale with cocaine residue on it.

Four THC distillate cartridges.

Several “Ziploc” style bags.

A red and white plastic sieve.

In the rest of the home

Several .22, 9mm, and .380 rounds.

Smith and Wesson MP15-22 rifle.

Dark Storm Industries rifle.

Binder containing $95.

White container containing powdered caffeine.

Magazine for the .22 rifle, which as loaded with eight rounds.

KAHR Arms handgun.

Glock model 23.

The cocaine was valued for $5,640. Of the money found, $7,540 was suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales.

Based on the items found, police believe Ortiz-Colon was using the home to distribute cocaine.

He arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, prescription not in a container, possession with intent to sell over one ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to sell, possession of less than half-ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a drug factory.

He was booked under a $350,000 bond.