Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Man accused of running a ‘drug factory’ out of Middletown home

Crime

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly operating a drug factory out of his Middletown home.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant on a home on Plaza Drive and a 2013 Toyota Yaris, which belong to Michael Ortiz-Colon.

The search turned up nothing illegal on Ortiz-Colon or his car.

When officers searched the home, they found drugs, firearms, and money

Some of the found items include:

Inside a Union safe

  • 56.4 grams of cocaine in a bag containing rice.
  • $7,339 — $80 of which police said were a Narcotic Unit fund used during the purcahsed of narcotics.
  • A bottle containing 23 Diazepam pills.
  • Powered caffeine — used as a “cutting agent for cocaine.”
  • Digital scale with cocaine residue on it.
  • Four THC distillate cartridges.
  • Several “Ziploc” style bags.
  • A red and white plastic sieve.

In the rest of the home

  • Several .22, 9mm, and .380 rounds.
  • Smith and Wesson MP15-22 rifle.
  • Dark Storm Industries rifle.
  • Binder containing $95.
  • White container containing powdered caffeine.
  • Magazine for the .22 rifle, which as loaded with eight rounds.
  • KAHR Arms handgun.
  • Glock model 23.

The cocaine was valued for $5,640. Of the money found, $7,540 was suspected to be the proceeds of drug sales.

Based on the items found, police believe Ortiz-Colon was using the home to distribute cocaine.

He arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, prescription not in a container, possession with intent to sell over one ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to sell, possession of less than half-ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a drug factory.

He was booked under a $350,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss