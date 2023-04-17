DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running an illegal dental operation inside the La Quinta Hotel in Danbury, according to police.

Upon arrival at the hotel, police located a man who said he was conducting dental referrals.

Officers entered the occupant’s hotel room and found an operating setup with dental drills, suction machines and a portable X-Ray machine.

Mugshot of Hugo Moraes-DeLima (CREDIT: Danbury Police Department)

Police also discovered numerous bottles of amoxicillin and other medications.

While police spoke to the suspect, a man walked out of the bathroom with a gauze in his mouth and said he just had a dental procedure.

Danbury police arrested the suspect who was identified as Hugo Moraes-DeLima and charged him with practicing dentistry without a license and illegal sale of prescription drugs.

Moraes-DeLima is being held on a $350,000 bond.