Second arrest made in May double shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a second man in connection to a double shooting that happened in May in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Pershing Street in Hamden.

Hamden Police arrested 23-year-old Michael Wooten on Oct. 12 and charged him with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

On May 13, police responded to the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue for the report of shots fired. Officers located a 20-year-old New Haven woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. A second victim, a 22-year-old Hamden man, was shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his buttocks, hand, and pelvis.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and treated for serious physical injuries, police said.

After an extensive investigation, police identified James Harris of New Haven as the shooter. He was arrested in August and charged with first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Wooten is being held on a $350,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on

Nov. 17.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4048.