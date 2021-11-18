Man arrested after found asleep inside a school bus, had over 11 pounds of marijuana inside his car

CREDIT: Orange Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Orange police have arrested a man who was found asleep inside a school bus in a schoolyard and had approximately 11 ½ pounds of marijuana in his car.

On Thursday morning around 5 a.m., a local school bus company arrived for work to find a suspicious car parked in the bus yard. They alerted police who responded and found the car unlocked with the keys, cash, and wallet inside.

Officers then checked the area for the driver and found 55-year-old Brendan O’Connor of Milford asleep inside one of the school busses. While officers were looking through O’Connor’s car, they also found approximately 11 ½ pounds of marijuana, packing materials, scales, and cash inside the car.

CREDIT: Orange Police

O’Connor was charged with operating a drug factory, sale of more than 1Kg of cannabis, and third-degree criminal trespass. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

