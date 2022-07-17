HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was arrested by Hamden police for allegedly pointed a gun at customers after they didn’t say “thank you” when he held the door open for them, the department said.

Joshua Murray, 25, had held the door open for two female customers outside of a Family Dollar store at 1245 Dixwell Ave on July 16. A witness reported Murray was upset after not receiving a “thank you,” leading him to point his firearm at them. Murray did not have a permit for the gun.

Hamden police responded to the scene and located Murray about half a mile away on Helen Street, where he then interfered with the arresting officers. No one was injured at the original incident or during the arrest.

Murray was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Aug. 2, and was held on a $25,000 bond.