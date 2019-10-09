Man arrested after reportedly walking into Hamden home, threatening to punch teen who asked him to leave

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested after police said he tried to burglarize a Hamden home.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home on Adla Drive after reports of an unknown man walking inside.

A contractor working at the home saw a man, later identified as Calvin Armstrong III, enter the home.

According to reports, Armstrong entered the home through the kitchen, walked passed a 17-year-old who was cooking and then went upstairs.

The teen said he followed Armstrong into a bedroom where he found him “rummaging through the bedroom dresser drawers.”

The teen then said he asked him to leave and Armstrong threatened to punch him in the face and then ran away.

The teenager told officers he thought Armstrong was the contractor and was there to fix the television.

Moments after Armstrong left, officers stopped him on the sidewalk. He was arrested and charged with burglary in the second-degree, threatening in the second-degree, and interfering with a police officer.

Armstrong was booked under a $5,000 bond.