Man arrested after state police interrupt a domestic violence incident on I-84 in Manchester on Sunday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: CT State Police

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have arrested a man after troopers interrupted a domestic violence incident on Interstate 84 in Manchester on Sunday.

Police said around noon, Troop H in Hartford began to receive 911 calls from the public about an erratic driver on I-84 westbound near Exit 62 in Manchester.

When troopers responded, they stopped the car in the area of Route 5/15 southbound near exit 87 in Hartford. Investigation revealed that a domestic violence incident happened inside the car as the victim was driving.

The front passenger, identified as Enrique Sosa of Hamden, allegedly placed a BB gun to the driver’s head while making verbal threats. Sosa was also accused of holding a large knife against the victim’s wrist while they were driving the car. He was further accused of grabbing the steering wheel and threatening to crash the car.

The victim sustained a minor injury.

Sosa was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Geriatric care manager discusses how to keep the elderly protected during the winter

News /

Aselton Snow Dash: January 5K takes place on streets fallen police officer patrolled

News /

Crews battle fire on Westland St. in Hartford

News /

Hartford organization working to prevent domestic violence, raise awareness

News /

Nyberg: Firehouse-themed restaurants in Connecticut celebrate first responders

News /

Holiday joy brought to more than 300 kids at Pitkin School in East Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss