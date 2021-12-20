Man arrested after state police interrupt a domestic violence incident on I-84 in Manchester on Sunday

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have arrested a man after troopers interrupted a domestic violence incident on Interstate 84 in Manchester on Sunday.

Police said around noon, Troop H in Hartford began to receive 911 calls from the public about an erratic driver on I-84 westbound near Exit 62 in Manchester.

When troopers responded, they stopped the car in the area of Route 5/15 southbound near exit 87 in Hartford. Investigation revealed that a domestic violence incident happened inside the car as the victim was driving.

The front passenger, identified as Enrique Sosa of Hamden, allegedly placed a BB gun to the driver’s head while making verbal threats. Sosa was also accused of holding a large knife against the victim’s wrist while they were driving the car. He was further accused of grabbing the steering wheel and threatening to crash the car.

The victim sustained a minor injury.

Sosa was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint. He was held on a $25,000 bond.