Man arrested for exposing himself in Newtown shopping plaza

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–A 27-year-old man from Bethel is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to shoppers as a plaza in Newtown.

Police said Adrian Sime was sitting in his car at Sand Hill Shopping Plaza Tuesday, performing a lewd act while exposed.

Sime was charged with indecent exposure and possession of marijuana, and police expect to file more charges. Police believe he did the same thing last week.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.