Man arrested for exposing himself in Newtown shopping plaza

by: WTNH.com staff

Adrian Sime, 27 (Photo: Newtown police department)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–A 27-year-old man from Bethel is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to shoppers as a plaza in Newtown.

Police said Adrian Sime was sitting in his car at Sand Hill Shopping Plaza Tuesday, performing a lewd act while exposed.

Sime was charged with indecent exposure and possession of marijuana, and police expect to file more charges. Police believe he did the same thing last week.

