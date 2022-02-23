HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested for a shooting in the city last October, as well as narcotics possession.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Hamden Police responded to the area of Concord Street near Dixwell Avenue for a reported shooting and found there had been an exchange of gunfire between two individuals.

Police determined that Timothy Thomas, 35, was one of the shooters who had suffered a gunshot injury to the arm. An arrest warrant was obtained for Thomas.

On Monday, Thomas was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. At the time of his arrest, police said Thomas was in possession of illegal narcotics and was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Thomas was held on a $300,000 bond for the criminal charges in addition to the narcotic violations. He is due in Meriden Superior Court on March 4.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone with information to contact Detective Jomo Crawford at (203) 230-4048.

