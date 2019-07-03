Man arrested for liquor store burglary in Watertown

(Photo: Watertown Police Department)

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The man allegedly connected to the May 11th burglary at Highgate Liquors on Main Street in Watertown was arrested Wednesday.

44-year-old Edward Charette of Wolcott was out on parole for burglary charges at the time of the investigation and was remanded into the department of corrections.

Detectives executed a search and seizure on Charette’s Wolcott home and found the clothing he wore during the burglary. His tan Ford Taurus, seen in the surveillance video with distinctive damage on the hood, was also seized.

Charette was charged with burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief. He was at the Waterbury court on Wednesday for arraignment.

