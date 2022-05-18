NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police, alongside the U.S. Marshal Service, arrested a man for a home invasion on Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals stated they considered the suspect, Kwendelle Wiggins, 31, had returned to his former home in Norwich while searching for him. Early Wednesday morning, Norwich police and U.S. Marshals were able to capture and arrest Wiggins.

Wiggins is currently being held by Norwich police, officials stated. His bond is set at $1,000,000 for the home invasion warrant.

He also had three outstanding warrants when he was arrested, police said. One was for a failure to appear in court, and the other two were for violations of his probation.