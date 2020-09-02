Man arrested for painting New London State Pier street signage pink, troopers say

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested a Noank man for painting over street signs belonging to the Connecticut Port Authority (CPA).

The CPA reported the vandalism to State Police on August 12, saying that their street signage associated with the New London State Pier had been covered in pink paint.

34-year-old Kevin Blacker was arrested Tuesday and is charged with criminal mischief.

Police said Blacker is known for criticizing the CPA and took responsibility for the vandalism before his arrest.

Blacker was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Oct. 1.