MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man was arrested for assault and strangulation on Saturday in Milford, according to police.

Police responded to the report of a domestic violence incident at Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road. Upon arrival, a victim told police they had gotten into an argument with Morco Moseley, 31.

Mugshot of Morco Moseley SOURCE: Milford PD

The victim told police they were choked by Moseley until they could no longer breathe during the argument, officials said.

The victim then accused Mosley of ripping out of their braids before dragging them around a motel room by their hair. Mosely is also accused of threatening the victim.

Police located Moseley down the street from the Motel and charged him with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and threatening in the second degree.