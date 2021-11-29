Man arrested in Norwalk bank robbery where he manipulated backpack to appear he was armed

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is in custody Monday, accused of robbing a bank in Norwalk back in September.

On Sept. 21 at about 1:36 p.m., Norwalk Police were dispatched to Fairfield County Bank at 121 New Canaan Ave. for a holdup alarm.

Investigation revealed a male suspect had passed a note to a teller demanding cash and stated he was armed. Police said, he did not display a weapon but manipulated his backpack as if he was armed. He took the money from the tellers and fled in a white Hyundai with no license plates.

With the help of surveillance footage, police were able to determine the suspect was a male wearing a hard hat, sunglasses, and a facemask resembling a tiger’s mouth. Police were able to later identify the suspect as Eliezer Negron of Bridgeport.

A warrant was issued for Negron’s arrest, charging him with robbery in the first degree.

On Nov. 29, Norwalk Police took Negron into custody without incident at the State Probation Department in Bridgeport.

Negron is being held on a $750,000 bond.

