Man arrested in connection to wife’s murder in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Guilford police have arrested a man in connection to a woman’s death in July.

On July 22, police responded to Mohawk Trail for a welfare check on a resident. When officers arrived, they located 42-year-old Lindsey Hopkins suffering from obvious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that Hopkins died of blunt force trauma.

RELATED: Police ID woman found dead at Lake Quonnipaug condos in Guilford; neighbors rocked by tragedy

Police identified the victim’s husband, 45-year-old Robert Faison, as the suspect in the death. On July 30, with the assistance of CT State Police and NYPD, Faison was located at a homeless shelter in New York City and was taken into custody.

Faison was extradited back to Connecticut on August 11 and has been incarcerated since his arrest in New York City.

On October 14, Faison was arrested by warrant for the murder of Hopkins and is being held on $2 million bond.