Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder in Meriden in August

Brandon Ramos CREDIT: Meriden Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Meriden Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a murder in August.

Police said on August 22, Jyineez Cruz was murdered on West Main Street.

Meriden police along with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office started an investigation that led to securing an arrest warrant for Brandon Ramos. It was determined that shortly after the murder, Ramos left CT and was on the run.

The U.S. Marshalls’ Task Force was able to collect information that Ramos was in Florida. On November 9, the Marshalls took Ramos into custody in Florida.

On Wednesday, members of the Meriden Police Department flew to Florida to extradite Ramos to Meriden.

Ramos was charged with murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

