Man assaults ex-girlfriend and attacks car with machete

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man has been arrested after police were called to a home on the report of a man hitting a car with a machete. Once police arrived they discovered that he had also broken into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.

35 year old Christopher Figueroa of Meriden is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, home invasion, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, strangulation and unlawful restraint.

Police say the investigation revealed that Figueroa went to the woman’s home and saw another vehicle in the driveway and believed another man was there. He then attempted to kick down the door to the home to get inside. At that point the other man left through another door and found Figueroa hitting his car with the machete. Figueroa then approached the man who then fled from the machete wielding Figueroa.

When police arrived Figueroa had already broken into the home through a window and had thrown and destroyed items. He refused to let the woman answer the door for police but then he answered the door and was taken into custody.

The woman suffered cuts and scratches on her arms and red marks on her neck consistent with having a hand placed forcefully on her throat according to police.