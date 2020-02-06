Man charged in 1987 child abduction returned to Canada

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man accused of kidnapping his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades has been extradited to Canada to face an abduction charge.

Toronto police say Allan Mann Jr. was taken there Wednesday after he finished an 18-month sentence in the U.S. for illegally obtaining government benefits.

Mann was charged with abduction and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday. He was caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018.

Mann’s son is now in his 30s and was reunited with his mother shortly after his father’s arrest.