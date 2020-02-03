Man charged in 1987 child abduction to be returned to Canada

(AP) — A man accused of kidnapping his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades is set to be extradited back to Canada to face an abduction charge.

Allan Mann Jr. is scheduled to finish his 18-month U.S. prison sentence Tuesday and be transported shortly after to Toronto. He was finally caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018.

The U.S. prison sentence was for illegally obtaining American government housing and medical benefits. His lawyer declined to comment. Mann’s son was reunited with his mother shortly after Mann’s arrest.