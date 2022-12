EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have arrested a man in connection to an assault where a hammer was used.

Police said on Wednesday, troopers arrested Kevin Daigneault of East Lyme in connection to an investigation into a serious injury assault that involved a hammer.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Daigneault was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree assault, strangulation and unlawful restraint. He was held on a $150,000 bond.