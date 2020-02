OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man wanted for a deadly drunk driving crash in Old Saybrook is behind bars after nearly seven years on the run.

John Shepard, 49, was arrested Saturday in Florida. Police say, in July of 2013 he was driving drunk when he crashed into and killed Leah Coleman.

Officers went to arrest him on a warrant back in 2013, but couldn’t find him.

Shepard is charged with manslaughter. No word yet on when he will be brought back to Connecticut.