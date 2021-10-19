Man charged in shooting outside state Capitol in May charged in seven shots fired incidents in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The 74-year-old man who went on a shooting spree through several Connecticut towns and outside the state Capitol over Memorial Day weekend has now been formally charged in seven shots fired incidents in Southington.

Southington Police announced during a court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Floyd Gollnick was officially charged for the shooting incidents that occurred at five locations in Southington:

2344 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike

750 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike

156 School Street

216 Flanders Road

828 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike

Gollnick’s charges for these incidents include:

Criminal Mischief 1st degree (5 counts)

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm (4 counts)

Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (3 counts)

Criminal Use of a Firearm (5 counts)

Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault 1st degree (2 counts)

Gollnick was processed and remanded to custody on a $500,000 ($100,000/case) bond.

On June 3, Gollnick was arraigned at an area hospital for two shooting incidents in Southington on May 30.

For the incident at 376 North Star Drive, Gollnick was charged with criminal attempt, assault, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal mischief. The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting.

For the incident at 70 Meriden Ave., Gollnick was charged with unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and engaging in a pursuit.

At the time, he was detained on a combined $750,000 bond.

He is additionally charged in a shooting investigation in Hartford where police say he fired multiple shots at the Capitol building from his car. For this incident, he was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

No one was injured.