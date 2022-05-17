WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man faces multiple charges for his alleged role in a triple shooting earlier this month in Waterbury.

Waterbury police responded to a complaint of shots fired on Walnut Street on May 7. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. Police identified the victims as a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man. Their names have not been released.

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital, where police said they were treated and survived.

Detectives said they later obtained an arrest warrant charging Rafael Caraballo, 23, in connection with the shooting. On May 16, officers located Caraballo and took him into custody in Waterbury.

Police said Caraballo was in possession of various amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Caraballo is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, and use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

He also faces charges of interfering with an officer, possession of ½ oz. cocaine and free base form, operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Caraballo was held on a $2.5 million bond and arraigned in court on Tuesday.