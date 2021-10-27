Man charged with attempted murder at Enfield motel

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man faces attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in the throat.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue in Enfield just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man in distress with stab wounds to the throat. Police said the victim was able to identify the suspect before he was taken to a hospital.

Police located the suspect, 29-year-old Alex Arslanian of Agawam, on scene. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Arslanian is expected to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court Wednesday with a bond set at $1 million.