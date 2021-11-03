Man charged with murder in August shooting death of Hartford teen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested the man who allegedly shot and killed a Hartford teen in August.

Police responded to the 100 block of Martin Street on the report of gunfire on Aug. 8. Upon arrival, officers found Juan Bautista-Garcia, 17, of Martin Street, in a parked car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Violent Crimes Unit located and arrested 19-year-old Travis Johnson of Hartford Wednesday morning.

Johnson faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.