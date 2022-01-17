Man charged with murder in July 2021 shooting death of Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a Hartford man in July 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Hopkins, 34, charging him with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. The U.S. Marshals and Hartford Police found Hopkins in Manchester Friday and took him into custody without incident.

His arrest stems from the investigation into the homicide of 35-year-old Desmond Wray on July 29. Officers found Wray suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle near Greenfield Street and Oakland Terrace. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Hopkins remains in the custody of Hartford Police on a $2.5 million bond.

