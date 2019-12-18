Man charged with sexually assaulting child in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A 32-year-old man was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a child in Norwalk after an investigation that began last year.

Police say that the investigation began in October 2018 after police received a complaint that a juvenile had been assaulted.

Detectives quickly determined that Eddie C. Gonzalez was the suspect and tracked him to Florida, where he was already incarcerated on an unrelated charge at the Miami-Dade Correctional Center.

At the time, Gonzalez had an active warrant for violating probation in Connecticut so on November 14th of this year, detectives traveled to Florida to extradite him back to Connecticut.

According to police, Gonzalez was then charged with violation of probation and detectives executed a search warrant for his DNA. This matched evidence from the investigation and an arrest warrant was issued.

Gonzalez was charged at the Norwalk Courthouse for sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $300,000 bond.