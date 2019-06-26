Man charged with sexually assaulting child in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Plainfield.

Police say at around 3:30 p.m., Plainfield officers, with the assistance of East Hartford Police, arrested 33-year-old Nathan M. Laput at his home.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into a report that police received back in May of this year. The Connecticut Department of Children and Families had reported suspected child abuse in which a child victim said that the incident had occurred two years prior.

After an investigation, police were granted a warrant charging Laput with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Laput was held on $90,000 bond.