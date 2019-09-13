Breaking News
Man charged with shooting his friend appears in court

by: Associated Press

David Ramos (Danbury Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with fatally shooting his friend at his condominium has made his first court appearance.

The Danbury News-Times reports that 33-year-old David Ramos appeared in Superior Court in Danbury on Thursday to face charges including first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jason Hoffman.

He did not enter a plea and was held on $250,000 bond.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Ramos’ Danbury condo a little after 6 a.m. Sept. 4. They found Hoffman with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Ramos was arrested Wednesday after authorities found him hiding at a friend’s apartment.

Authorities have not released a possible motive.

A message was left with the public defender’s office, which is defending Ramos.

