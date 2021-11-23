Man charged with threatening a motorist on I-95 south in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers charged a man with first-degree threatening after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman on the highway Saturday afternoon in Old Lyme.

Around 4 p.m., State Troopers received a 911 call from a motorist, reporting a man, driving a tan pickup truck, pointed a handgun at her while traveling on I-95 south.

Responding troopers located the pick-up truck near exit 66. Troopers had to use a “box in” technique to stop the pick-up truck and identified Noah Jones, 55, as the driver of the pick-up truck.

When police conducted a pat-down, they located an empty pistol holster under Jones’ waistband. Jones later admitted there was a Glock 19 under the rear seat of the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged Jones with first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.

Jones was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is set to appear at New London Superior Court on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.