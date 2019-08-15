LIVE NOW /
Norwalk man charged possessing large capacity magazines

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A stockpile of weapons was found in a Norwalk home.

22-year-old Brandon Wagshol is behind bars after the FBI was tipped off that he was trying to buy large capacity rifle magazines, according to police.

Officers searched Wagshol’s house on Wednesday.

They found two guns, ammunition, body armor, a ballistic helmet, and camouflage clothes. The guns are registered to his father.

He is charged with four counts of Illegal Possession of large capacity magazines.

Police say Wagshol has made a Facebook post showing interest in committing a mass shooting.

