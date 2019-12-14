Man commits hit-and-run in stolen car, carrying stolen items from North Haven Target

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Police arrested a man for driving a stolen car, allegedly shoplifting a Target, and attempting to flee the scene of a car accident he was involved in.

Police say Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, 21, of New Haven was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Rodriguez got into a car accident in the area of Route 22 & State Street and tried to flee the scene.

A person at the scene called police and was able to tell them what direction Rodriguez was leaving the scene from, leading to his apprehension.

Rodriguez was driving a car stolen out of New Haven and had several items recently stolen from the North Haven Target in his possession, according to police.

Rodriguez received multiple charges including two counts of larceny and evading responsibility. He is being held on bond.