Man commits hit-and-run in stolen car, carrying stolen items from North Haven Target

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, 21, of New Haven (Photo: North Haven Police)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Police arrested a man for driving a stolen car, allegedly shoplifting a Target, and attempting to flee the scene of a car accident he was involved in.

Police say Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, 21, of New Haven was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Rodriguez got into a car accident in the area of Route 22 & State Street and tried to flee the scene.

A person at the scene called police and was able to tell them what direction Rodriguez was leaving the scene from, leading to his apprehension.

Rodriguez was driving a car stolen out of New Haven and had several items recently stolen from the North Haven Target in his possession, according to police.

Rodriguez received multiple charges including two counts of larceny and evading responsibility. He is being held on bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

DEEP releases master plan for Sleeping Giant restoration

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "DEEP releases master plan for Sleeping Giant restoration"

Exclusive: First look inside North Haven Amazon facilities

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive: First look inside North Haven Amazon facilities"

News 8 gets a big delivery for our Gr8 Holiday Give

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 gets a big delivery for our Gr8 Holiday Give"

Safety concerns about Jewish community following New Jersey shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety concerns about Jewish community following New Jersey shooting"

Police see significant spike in violent crime in New Haven, Mayor-elect Elicker ready to address issue in upcoming term

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police see significant spike in violent crime in New Haven, Mayor-elect Elicker ready to address issue in upcoming term"

CT Recovers: A Concert for Recovery with Keith Urban

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Recovers: A Concert for Recovery with Keith Urban"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss