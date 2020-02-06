Man convicted of child porn charges for 2nd time

(AP) — A Connecticut man already on the state’s sex offender registry for downloading and viewing child pornography has pleaded guilty to new child porn charges.

Stephen Avery, of Canton, will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty under a plea deal Wednesday. Avery pleaded guilty in 2013 to third-degree possession of child pornography and was sentenced to a year in prison and 10 years of probation.

Authorities say he was halfway through that probationary period when a state trooper from the computer crimes unit matched Avery to child pornography downloaded last February.