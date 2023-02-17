STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Friday, a Stamford Superior Court jury found Robert C. Simmons guilty of killing a 93-year-old woman in 2019 among other charges, according to the Division of Justice.

Paul J. Fereneck, the state’s attorney for Stamford and Norwalk announced that Simmons was convicted of felony murder in the killing of 93-year-old Isabella Mehner in her Stamford home on Sep. 25, 2019.

He was also found guilty of burglary in the first degree and of conducting a home invasion.

According to court records, the victim’s daughter testified about how she found her mother at the bottom of the basement stairs on the evening of her death.

The following day an autopsy revealed the victim’s death was ruled as a homicide. The autopsy showed she died from extensive injuries to her head caused by blunt force trauma from an object, according to officials.

Evidence shown at the trial showed Simmons entered the victim’s home at 5:39 p.m. and exited eight minutes later, authorities said.

Police developed a description of the suspect from video surveillance. Simmons was observed in the area of downtown Stamford in the same clothing shown on video footage less than 48 hours after the killing.

It was determined Simmons had previous ties to the victim had conducted drain work in her home.