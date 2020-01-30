Man convicted of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

(AP) — A Connecticut man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. Michael Romano was convicted by a jury Wednesday of nine counts including first-degree sexual assault and engaging a child in an obscene performance.

Romano faces up to 85 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 17. He remains held on $1.2 million bond. The investigation started in December 2017 when the girl’s mother took her daughter to the New Milford Police Department with physical injuries.

Further investigation of her cellphone revealed intimate photos of herself and text messages she had sent to Romano.