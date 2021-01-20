Man dies after being stabbed multiple times by brother during fight in Bridgeport, police say

The video above is from a previous story.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating after they said a man was stabbed to death by his own brother early Wednesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officials received a call that two brothers were fighting and one may have been stabbed during a fight in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers and AMR responded to the scene where they found the victim, later identified as 34-year-old Angel Valle, on the second floor of the home with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died of his injuries.

His brother, 25-year-old Julian Daivon Valle, was arrested and charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fight. Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at (203) 581-5227.

There will be road closures in the area for the next few hours.