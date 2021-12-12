Bridgeport PD investigate fatal shooting on Black Rock Avenue after finding man unresponsive in car

Crime

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:
Bridgeport Police_1523037442114.jpg.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation has been opened after an adult man was found dead in his car on Black Rock Avenue.

At 4:44 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a car across from 64 Black Rock Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, later identified to be 42-year-old Michael Harrigan.

Police discovered an apparent gunshot wound on Harrigan at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is advised to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay up to date with the News 8 app and WTNH.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss