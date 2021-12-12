Bridgeport PD investigate fatal shooting on Black Rock Avenue after finding man unresponsive in car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation has been opened after an adult man was found dead in his car on Black Rock Avenue.

At 4:44 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a car across from 64 Black Rock Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the man, later identified to be 42-year-old Michael Harrigan.

Police discovered an apparent gunshot wound on Harrigan at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is advised to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay up to date with the News 8 app and WTNH.com for more details as they become available.