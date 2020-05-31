Man fatally stabbed in Hartford overnight, suspect arrested

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An altercation between two individuals resulted in a the fatal stabbing of one in Hartford Saturday night.

According to Hartford Police Lieutenant Paul Cicero, the altercation ensued at 11:28 p.m. on 170 Bond Street, resulting in an the stabbing of an unidentified male.

That male victim died after sustaining traumatic injuries.

Police were able to identify, locate, and arrest a suspect within eight hours, according to Lieutenant Cicero.

No other details have been made available at this time.

