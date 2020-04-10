Man found dead in West Hartford, possibly killed in hit-and-run

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after the body of man was found on the side of a road in West Hartford on Friday morning.

Police say that at around 7:13 a.m., officers received a report from a jogger who saw what appeared to be a dead body in a grassy area off of Albany Avenue, just east of Bainton Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man, who they say was possibly in his twenties.

Police say he was most likely the victim of a hit-and-run.

There are no further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation.