New Haven resident found shot multiple times in Hamden near Chazmo’s Bar

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police are investigating an earl morning shooting that left a New Haven man with multiple gun shot wounds.

Police say that on Saturday morning around 12:15 A.M. the Hamden Police Department responded to the area of Dixwell Ave and Goodrich Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers on scene located a 43 year old New Haven resident laying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds to the chest and hip. The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the victim engaged in a verbal argument with a customer at Chazmo’s Bar before having been shot. The person who shot the victim is sad to have fled southbound on Dixwell Ave. in a car. A projectile is also said to have entered the bar and landed in the bar area, according to police.

Hamden Police are expecting to make an arrest soon. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nutcher of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 287-4812.