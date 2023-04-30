HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police report finding a man in his thirties with gunshot wounds at 2 Congress St. early Sunday morning.

Hartford PD responded to a tip about a shooting in the Congress St. area at 2:36 a.m. where they found the victim. His wounds were not life threatening and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are still actively investigating the cause of the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.