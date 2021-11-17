Man hospitalized after shooting on Wethersfield Ave. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is injured after a shooting on Wethersfield Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., Hartford Police were dispatched to the area of 7 Annawan Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

Police said, arriving officers found a crime scene at 202 Wethersfield Avenue. Around that same time, a gunshot wound victim showed up at an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was identified as a male in his 20s and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

