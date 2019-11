BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block Mountain Grove Street.

1740hrs on the 300th block of Mountain Grove St, a male victim was shot twice. Medics and police are on scene. DB investigating. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) November 4, 2019

Officers said the unidentified man was shot twice. His condition is unknown.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing.