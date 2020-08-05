Man injured in apparent targeted shooting in New London, police say

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in New London on Tuesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., police were called to area of Cleveland and West streets after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the semiconscious victim in a nearby yard. He was taken to L+M Hospital for treatment. His condition and identity were not released.

Police do not think the shooting was a random act.

The investigation remains active. Anyone who has information is asked to call New

London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481