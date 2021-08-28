Man injured in early morning Hartford shooting on Martin Street

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting on Martin Street Saturday.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers responded to 251 Martin Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

As officers were investigating, a victim in his twenties arrived at an area hospital suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford PD: 19-year-old injured in shooting on Bond Street

News /

Hartford landlords, tenants affected as Supreme Court allows evictions to resume

News /

In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, a local all-women bike club helps transport breastmilk to banks in need

News /

Connecticut has a new State Trooper Class

News /

Booster shot recommendation could be at 6 months instead of 8

News /

Gov. Lamont and Senator Blumenthal react to the chaos in Afghanistan

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss