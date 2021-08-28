Man injured in early morning Hartford shooting on Martin Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting on Martin Street Saturday.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., officers responded to 251 Martin Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

As officers were investigating, a victim in his twenties arrived at an area hospital suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).