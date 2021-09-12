Man injured in Harford shooting

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Hartford Police – Major Crimes Division van – 061121

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating after a male was shot early Sunday morning.

Around 2:16 a.m., officers responded to Hartford Hospital on a report of a male in his thirties with a gunshot wound seeking treatment.

Police say the gunshot wound is non-life-threatening. The location of the incident has not been determined at this time, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

A career change left a Hartford principal in a New York City classroom at the time of the 9/11 attacks

News /

Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority discusses changes made at airports following 9/11

News /

Avon family remembers artistic daughter who was tragically killed during 9/11 attacks while attending a trade show

News /

Hartford oncologist talks in-depth on Sickle Cell Disease

News /

What's Right With Schools: Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker describes her goals for this school year

News /

Law enforcement from around the state, nation pay respects to CSP Sgt. Brian Mohl lost in the line of duty

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss