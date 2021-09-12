Man injured in Harford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating after a male was shot early Sunday morning.

Around 2:16 a.m., officers responded to Hartford Hospital on a report of a male in his thirties with a gunshot wound seeking treatment.

Police say the gunshot wound is non-life-threatening. The location of the incident has not been determined at this time, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).