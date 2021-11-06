Man killed on Main Street; Bridgeport Police investigate shooting

BRIDGEPORT Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a homicide on Main Street early Saturday morning.

At 1:56 a.m., Bridgeport Emergency Services received both a ShotSpotter Activation and multiple 911 calls indicating ‘shots fired’ on the 2400th block of Main Street.

Bridgeport Police arrived on scene and recovered shell casings, but no victim was found.

Moments later, St. Vincent’s Medical Center alerted officials that a person had been dropped off at the emergency room with gunshot wounds, and their condition was unknown at the time.

Bridgeport Police then responded to the call and declared the incident a homicide as the person later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.