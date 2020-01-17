Man of convicted of role in 2009 killing gets life sentence

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — One of the four men charged in connection with the kidnapping, robbery and killing of a suspected drug dealer in Connecticut a decade ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Friday that 42-year-old Harold Cook, of Bloomfield, was sentenced for his role in the January 2009 shooting of Charles Teasley in Hartford.

Prosecutors say Cook and his accomplices were involved in a scheme to rob people they believed to be drug dealers.

Cook had arranged to meet Teasley to purchase cocaine. They shot him in the head and left him in the rear of his own car.