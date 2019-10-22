Live Now
Man pleads guilty to secondary role in 16-year-old’s killing

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged for his role in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty.

Michael Cerrato, of Enfield, pleaded guilty Monday to hindering prosecution and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.

Prosecutors says Justin Brady and another teen met to have a fist fight in Enfield the night of Sept. 10, 2018. They say as they were fighting, the other teen pulled a knife and stabbed Brady. The other teen is awaiting trial on a manslaughter charge.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old Cerrato drove the other teen to Hartford and returned to the crime scene where he lied to police about what happened. Cerrato asked his father to remove the knife used to stab Brady, but his father refused.

Cerrato faces three years in prison at sentencing.

